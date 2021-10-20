Animalcare Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANCR opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.71. The company has a market cap of £225.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3,820.00.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

