Animalcare Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ANCR opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.71. The company has a market cap of £225.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3,820.00.
Animalcare Group Company Profile
