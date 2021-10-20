Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 65,040 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,040 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $348,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

