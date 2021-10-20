Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 21,882 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $721.25 million, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

