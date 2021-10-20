Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

