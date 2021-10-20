Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of Weyco Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Weyco Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.