Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,166.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

