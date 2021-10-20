Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $193,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

