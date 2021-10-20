Analysts Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT at $140.71

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.31.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

XLNX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.24. 1,524,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,925. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.80. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.23 and a 1-year high of $171.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

