Analysts Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Price Target at C$20.06

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE UNS traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.45. The company had a trading volume of 152,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$511.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.47 million.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

