Analysts Set Expectations for Covestro AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $32.74 on Monday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.