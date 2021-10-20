Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $178.29

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $179.21. 11,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,133. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $187.87. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -168.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

