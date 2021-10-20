Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $60.25

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,331 shares of company stock worth $2,679,487. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 213,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

ADPT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,707. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

