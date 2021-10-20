Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $334.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $334.15 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE ZEN opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. Zendesk has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

