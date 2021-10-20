Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.46.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC opened at $179.87 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

