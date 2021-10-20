Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

PDD stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. 312,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,094. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.