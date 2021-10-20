Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $125.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.39 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $507.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.35 million to $522.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.94 million, with estimates ranging from $508.72 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 107,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

