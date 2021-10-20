Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $2.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.90. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.52.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.