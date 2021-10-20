Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

