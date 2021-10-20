Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

