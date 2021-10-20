Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $6.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.57 billion to $27.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

