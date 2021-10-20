Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE YELP opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

