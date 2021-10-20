Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $160.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.78 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $599.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 977,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,626. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,526 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,213. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

