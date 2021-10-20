Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

