Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.63.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
