Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLSE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

