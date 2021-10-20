Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

