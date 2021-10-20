Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $162.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.90 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $935.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

BCEI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 482,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

