Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.84. AON reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AON traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.56. 4,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,615. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.13. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

