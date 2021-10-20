Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 68,582 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $747.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,167,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $421,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.