Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.74

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 28931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,276,000 after buying an additional 3,993,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

