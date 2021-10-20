AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture.

