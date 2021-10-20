American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AMWL stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. American Well has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

