American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 111,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,233. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

