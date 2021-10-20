American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

American Resources stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.75. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.