AMATEN (AMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,258.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 122.9% against the US dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $9,258.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00191461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.