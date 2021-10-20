Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.64 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.