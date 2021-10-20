Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

