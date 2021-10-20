Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,937 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises approximately 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $269.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of -317.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

