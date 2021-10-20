Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $254.53. 136,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,809. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

