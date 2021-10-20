Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of LNG traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 91,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.