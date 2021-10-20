Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 167.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

LEN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 28,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

