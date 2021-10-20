Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 531,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,480,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

