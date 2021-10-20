alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

AOX stock opened at €16.40 ($19.29) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.93.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

