Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,275 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $453,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

