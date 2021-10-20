AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 1,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 120.1% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AlloVir by 64.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

