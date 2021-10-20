Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 385,041 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,041 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of Cloudflare worth $112,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,831,000 after purchasing an additional 445,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,020 shares of company stock valued at $92,322,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

NYSE NET opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of -384.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

