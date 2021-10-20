Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $88.50 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.54% of MGM Growth Properties worth $88,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,436,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGP opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.