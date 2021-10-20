Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $81.87 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $81,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $172.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

