Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 6,211,573 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Skillz were worth $135,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Skillz by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Skillz by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.