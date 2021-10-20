Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.69

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 5393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

