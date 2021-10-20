Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 70,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88.
ALGM stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
