Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 70,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88.

ALGM stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

